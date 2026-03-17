West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: Check WB Assembly Election Schedule, Polling Dates, Result Date

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West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission has announced the West Bengal Assembly election dates 2026, releasing the full WB election schedule 2026, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the West Bengal election result date.
Election date: The Election Commission will hold the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in two phases (on April 23 and April 29) down from the eight phases last time. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.
Poll date: April 23, 2026
Seats: 152 constituencies
Poll date: April 29, 2026
Seats: 142 constituencies
The votes will be counted on May 4.
Soon after chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s announcement on WB election date 2026, the election commission chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, Kolkata police commissioner, and other top officials of West Bengal are replaced by the election commission.
On Tuesday, a day after West Bengal Assembly Election dates 2026 were announced, 12 police superintendents, four police commissioners, and a deputy police commissioner were reshuffled in the poll-bound West Bengal.
The ECI also deployed 478 central observers, the highest among the five states/UT going to the polls next month.
|Phase 1
|Polling Date
|April 23, 2026
|Last date for nominations
|April 6
|Last date for withdrawal
|April 9
|Phase 2
|Polling Date
|April 29, 2026
|Last date for nominations
|April 9
|Last date for nominations
|April 13
|Result Date
|Counting of Votes
|May 4, 2026
Result counting date: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly assembly elections 2026 will take place on May 4, 2026.
When counting begins: Vote counting typically begins in the morning hours on the scheduled counting day.
Total seats: West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats. All of the constituencies will go to polls in the election.
Major parties contesting: The main political parties contesting in West Bengal elections include the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and Left parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Previous election result: In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the TMC won by securing 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats.
Voter turnout last election: The previous West Bengal election witnessed a voter turnout of 84.7%.
The Election Commission has announced the West Bengal Assembly election date 2026, with polling scheduled in multiple phases across the state.
The WB election schedule 2026 includes nomination dates, scrutiny, withdrawal deadline, polling phases and the final result date announced by the Election Commission.
The West Bengal election result date 2026 is set to be the same as the counting date, which is May 4, 2026. After the completion of all polling phases, votes will be counted across counting centres on this day.
The West Bengal Assembly election 2026 will be conducted in two phases across districts to ensure security and smooth polling.
The WB assembly election date 2026 refers to the official polling dates announced by the Election Commission for all 294 constituencies in West Bengal. It will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29.
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