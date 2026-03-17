West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: Check WB Assembly Election Schedule, Polling Dates, Result Date

West Bengal Election Date 2026 Schedule Announced: Check the WB Assembly election schedule 2026, polling dates, district wise election dates, and the West Bengal election result date.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 10:24 PM IST
The Election Commission will hold the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in two phases -- on April 23 and April 29. (File Photo)The Election Commission will hold the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in two phases -- on April 23 and April 29. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission has announced the West Bengal Assembly election dates 2026, releasing the full WB election schedule 2026, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the West Bengal election result date.

Election date: The Election Commission will hold the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in two phases (on April 23 and April 29) down from the eight phases last time. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

West Bengal Assembly election schedule 2026:

Phase 1 –

Poll date: April 23, 2026

Seats: 152 constituencies

Phase 2 –

Poll date: April 29, 2026

Seats: 142 constituencies

Result date

The votes will be counted on May 4.

Key election details

  • On the day of the West Bengal election date 2026, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the decision to reduce the polling phases has been taken after “detailed deliberations” to make it convenient for everybody.
  • The elections in West Bengal, which have seen poll-related violence in the past, have been reduced to two phases from eight. The election schedule announcement triggered the Model Code of Conduct.
  • West Bengal is among states/UTs going to polls in April 2026 alongside Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (April 9) and Tamil Nadu (April 23).
Also Read | TMC candidate list 2026: Mamata Banerjee’s party releases full list for West Bengal Assembly elections 2026

West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced

Soon after chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s announcement on WB election date 2026, the election commission chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, Kolkata police commissioner, and other top officials of West Bengal are replaced by the election commission.

On Tuesday, a day after West Bengal Assembly Election dates 2026 were announced, 12 police superintendents, four police commissioners, and a deputy police commissioner were reshuffled in the poll-bound West Bengal.

The ECI also deployed 478 central observers, the highest among the five states/UT going to the polls next month.

The details of the West Bengal election schedule 2026 are as follows:

Phase 1
Polling Date  April 23, 2026
Last date for nominations April 6
Last date for withdrawal April 9
Phase 2
Polling Date April 29, 2026
Last date for nominations April 9
Last date for nominations
 April 13
Result Date
Counting of Votes May 4, 2026

West Bengal Election Polling Date District Wise 2026

Phase 1 Polling Districts

  • Darjeeling
  • Alipurduar
  • Kalimpong
  • Uttar Dinajpur
  • Dakshin Dinajpur
  • Cooch Behar
  • Jalpaiguri
  • Malda
  • Murshidabad
  • Jhargram
  • Purulia
  • Bankura
  • Paschim Medinipur
  • Purba Medinipur
  • Birbhum
  • Paschim Bardhaman

Phase 2 Polling Districts

  • Kolkata
  • Purba Bardhaman
  • Nadia
  • Howrah
  • Hooghly
  • North 24 Parganas
  • South 24 Parganas

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026

Result counting date: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly assembly elections 2026 will take place on May 4, 2026.

When counting begins: Vote counting typically begins in the morning hours on the scheduled counting day.

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Key Details About West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

Total seats: West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats. All of the constituencies will go to polls in the election.

Major parties contesting: The main political parties contesting in West Bengal elections include the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and Left parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Previous election result: In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the TMC won by securing 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats.

Voter turnout last election: The previous West Bengal election witnessed a voter turnout of 84.7%.

West Bengal Election 2026 FAQs

  1. 01

    What is the West Bengal election date 2026?

    The Election Commission has announced the West Bengal Assembly election date 2026, with polling scheduled in multiple phases across the state.

  2. 02

    What is the WB election schedule 2026?

    The WB election schedule 2026 includes nomination dates, scrutiny, withdrawal deadline, polling phases and the final result date announced by the Election Commission.

  3. 03

    When will the West Bengal election result be announced in 2026?

    The West Bengal election result date 2026 is set to be the same as the counting date, which is May 4, 2026. After the completion of all polling phases, votes will be counted across counting centres on this day.

  4. 04

    How many phases will the West Bengal Assembly election 2026 have?

    The West Bengal Assembly election 2026 will be conducted in two phases across districts to ensure security and smooth polling.

  5. 05

    What is the WB assembly election date 2026?

    The WB assembly election date 2026 refers to the official polling dates announced by the Election Commission for all 294 constituencies in West Bengal. It will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29.

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