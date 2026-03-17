West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: Check WB Assembly Election Schedule, Polling Dates, Result Date

The Election Commission will hold the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in two phases -- on April 23 and April 29. (File Photo)

West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission has announced the West Bengal Assembly election dates 2026, releasing the full WB election schedule 2026, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the West Bengal election result date.

Election date: The Election Commission will hold the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in two phases (on April 23 and April 29) down from the eight phases last time. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

West Bengal Assembly election schedule 2026:

Phase 1 –

Poll date: April 23, 2026

Seats: 152 constituencies

Phase 2 –

Poll date: April 29, 2026

Seats: 142 constituencies

Result date

The votes will be counted on May 4.

Key election details

On the day of the West Bengal election date 2026, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the decision to reduce the polling phases has been taken after “detailed deliberations” to make it convenient for everybody.

The elections in West Bengal, which have seen poll-related violence in the past, have been reduced to two phases from eight. The election schedule announcement triggered the Model Code of Conduct.

West Bengal is among states/UTs going to polls in April 2026 alongside Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (April 9) and Tamil Nadu (April 23).

West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced

Soon after chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s announcement on WB election date 2026, the election commission chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, Kolkata police commissioner, and other top officials of West Bengal are replaced by the election commission.