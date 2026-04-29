West Bengal Election 2026 Live Updates: Will TMC hold its ground against BJP in South Bengal? Polling begins in 142 constituencies

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during their respective campaigns ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections. (PTI Photos)
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Polling in the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies has begun as the in second phase of voting in West Bengal across seven districts gets underway. This final round of polling will not only elect MLAs but will also determine whether the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) still exercises stronghold in its southern bastions or the BJP has made a major breakthrough. In 2021, the TMC had won 123 of these 142 seats with the BJP clinching 18 and the ISF just one.
Final additions in electoral roll: Just before this concluding phase of Bengal elections, 1,468 names were added back to the state’s electoral roll on Tuesday, taking the total number of electors eligible for today’s voting to 3.22 crore. In the last supplementary list, ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections for 154 seats, 139 names had been included. After the adjudication process had marked out 27.10 lakh names for deletion due to “logical discrepancies”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) emerged as a highly politically sensitive issue this elections.
Story continues below this ad
Which seats are voting today? Among the 142 seats voting today, Kolkata has 11, North 24 Parganas 33, South 24 Parganas 31, Nadia 17, Howrah 16, Hooghly 18, while Purba Bardhaman has 16. In Kolkata, Bhabanipur remains a prestige seat where Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will battle it out with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. This is a high-stakes replay of 2021 Nandigram duel where Adhikari defeated Banerjee just after defecting to the BJP. Counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections in Bengal — along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry — is scheduled for May 4.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd