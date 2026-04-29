West Bengal Election 2026 Live Updates: Will TMC hold its ground against BJP in South Bengal? Polling begins in 142 constituencies

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during their respective campaigns ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections. (PTI Photos)

West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Polling in the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies has begun as the in second phase of voting in West Bengal across seven districts gets underway. This final round of polling will not only elect MLAs but will also determine whether the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) still exercises stronghold in its southern bastions or the BJP has made a major breakthrough. In 2021, the TMC had won 123 of these 142 seats with the BJP clinching 18 and the ISF just one.

Final additions in electoral roll: Just before this concluding phase of Bengal elections, 1,468 names were added back to the state’s electoral roll on Tuesday, taking the total number of electors eligible for today’s voting to 3.22 crore. In the last supplementary list, ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections for 154 seats, 139 names had been included. After the adjudication process had marked out 27.10 lakh names for deletion due to “logical discrepancies”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) emerged as a highly politically sensitive issue this elections.

Story continues below this ad Which seats are voting today? Among the 142 seats voting today, Kolkata has 11, North 24 Parganas 33, South 24 Parganas 31, Nadia 17, Howrah 16, Hooghly 18, while Purba Bardhaman has 16. In Kolkata, Bhabanipur remains a prestige seat where Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will battle it out with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. This is a high-stakes replay of 2021 Nandigram duel where Adhikari defeated Banerjee just after defecting to the BJP. Counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections in Bengal — along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry — is scheduled for May 4. Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 06:56 AM IST West Bengal Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting to begin shortly, CM to vote in Bhabanipur The Bengal phase 2 elections will begin at 7 AM. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will cast her vote in Bhabanipur. People are already queued up outside polling booths in various constituencies. A total of 142 seats are going to polls today. #watch | West Bengal Elections 2026 | People form queues at a polling station in Nadia ahead of the voting for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections.



Voting to begin at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/yQhrDDstG4 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 29, 2026 06:44 AM IST West Bengal Election 2026 Live Updates: As Bengal votes today, why BJP feels it has an advantage Today, as the cacophony of campaigning has receded and West Bengal votes in the second and final phase on Wednesday, the BJP may be on the cusp of a breakthrough in Bengal. Whether or not it makes it to power this time, it is expected, by friends and foes, to improve on its 2021 performance when it had bagged 77 out of 294 seats, up from 3 in 2016. Click here to read more

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd