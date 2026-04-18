EC suspends 5 BLOs, transfers Bidhannagar police chief in West Bengal

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal, on April 23 and April 29. (Source: Express Archives)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended five booth-level officers (BLOs) and transferred the commissioner of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The BLOs—three from North 24 Parganas district, and two from Birbhum—were suspended over allegations that they engaged in political campaigning, a direct violation of poll conduct rules.

According to sources, BLOs Tapan Kumar Saha, Avijit Dey, and Kumarjit Dutta from North 24 Parganas district were allegedly involved in campaigning and advertising in favour of the Trinamool Congress. “All BLOs were sent show-cause notices. One did not answer, and the others’ answers were not satisfactory. After that, they were suspended,” a senior ECI official said.