Nandigram, Sandeshkhali BDOs among 83 transferred by EC, TMC says Bengal moving towards President’s rule

The transfer of 83 BDOs evoked a sharp reaction from the TMC, which termed it a “BJP conspiracy”. (File Photo)

In another administrative overhaul in poll-bound West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday ordered the transfer of 83 BDOs (Block Development Officers) from across 18 districts. The BDOs work as Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) during the election.

Among those transferred are the AROs of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas and Nandigram block in Purba Medinipur district.

The new AROS are members of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), ranging from 2014 batch seniors to recent 2025 batch appointees.

In Sandeshkhali 2 block in North 24 Parganas, BDO Arun Kumar Samanta has been replaced by Sarabjit Tamang, a 2024 batch WBCS officer.

Naziruddin Sarkar in Nandigram-1 block has been replaced by Sanjoy Sikdar, a 2014 batch officer. Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is contesting from Nandigram once again. He is pitted against TMC’s Pabitra Kar.