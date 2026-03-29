Nandigram, Sandeshkhali BDOs among 83 transferred by EC, TMC says Bengal moving towards President’s rule

In another administrative overhaul in poll-bound West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday ordered the transfer of 83 BDOs (Block Development Officers) from across 18 districts. The BDOs work as Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) during the election.
Among those transferred are the AROs of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas and Nandigram block in Purba Medinipur district.
The new AROS are members of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), ranging from 2014 batch seniors to recent 2025 batch appointees.
In Sandeshkhali 2 block in North 24 Parganas, BDO Arun Kumar Samanta has been replaced by Sarabjit Tamang, a 2024 batch WBCS officer.
Naziruddin Sarkar in Nandigram-1 block has been replaced by Sanjoy Sikdar, a 2014 batch officer. Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is contesting from Nandigram once again. He is pitted against TMC’s Pabitra Kar.
Significant changes have also been made in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts in the north, and South 24 Parganas district in the south.
In Dinhata 2 block in Cooch Behar district, Lhamu Y Wangdi, a 2025 batch WBCS officer, will replace Nitish Tamang. Shreyashi Naskar has been replaced by Arindam Mondal, a 2018 batch officer, in Cooch Behar 1 Block. In Jalpaiguri district’s Maynaguri block, Prasenjit Kundu will replace Soumen Das, a 2018 batch officer.
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In Purba Bardhaman, Sudhan Mektan, a 2024 batch WBCS officer, will take over the charge of Bardhaman 1 block, while Sanjit Kumar Sinha of the same batch will head Raina 2 block.
Similarly, in Krishnanagar-1 block in Nadia district, Mihir Karmakar has been replaced with Swapan Sahu, another 2025 batch officer.
Further south, in the Falta block of South 24 Parganas, Sama Bakshi has been replaced by Tanmoy Bhattacharjee, a 2025 batch officer.
In Birbhum’s Mayureswar-1 and Labpur blocks, Nibir Mondal from the 2018 batch and Utpal Dasmohori from the 2016 batch will be the new AROs, as per the EC notification.
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“These ground-level transfers are a standard yet vital procedure during election cycles. BDOs serve as the backbone of the electoral machinery in their capacity as AROs. By shuffling these officials, the EC intends to prevent established local ties from influencing the democratic process, ensuring an impartial and efficient conduct of the election,” a senior EC official said.
The transfer of 83 BDOs evoked a sharp reaction from the TMC, which termed it a “BJP conspiracy”.
Speaking at an election rally in Bankura district, the TMC supremo said, “They (EC and BJP) have insulted the IAS; they have insulted the IPS. The BJP has insulted the WBCS and the WBPS officers… I condemn… There are many conspiracies. Conspiracies hatched in Delhi, I will foil those conspiracies. Remember, an injured tiger is far more dangerous than a healthy one. They have snatched all power from my hands; I only want one power—the power of the people. I want nothing else.”
TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar likened it to the President’s rule. “Whether it is in the hands of certain individuals or a particular administration… will they be able to maintain law and order or manage the administration properly during the elections? You cannot hand over the administration to just anyone; they need to have experience in their respective fields. This is especially necessary during election time. By succumbing to the BJP’s pressure, they (EC) are moving toward a situation similar to President’s Rule. This will eventually boomerang,” he added.
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BJP leader and the party’s chief whip in the outgoing Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, denied any role of his party in the latest round of transfers. “The BJP has no connection, even remotely, to these reshuffles… Once the elections conclude, it will be clear whether things ‘boomerang’ or if the election was conducted peacefully,” Ghosh told mediapersons, referring to Majumdar’s boomerang remark.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More