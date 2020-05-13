West Bengal: Eight more die, count of recovered patients rises

The active case count fell from 1,374 to 1,363, according to the health bulletin. The active case count fell from 1,374 to 1,363, according to the health bulletin.

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed eight more lives, the state government announced on Tuesday, even as more patients were discharged since the day before compared to the positive cases detected.

The toll rose to 126, but if deaths due to comorbidities are counted the total is 198. Till 9 am, 110 more positive cases had been detected, pushing up the count to 2,173, according to the government. The Department of Health and Family Welfare said 113 more patients were discharged, taking the total to 612.

“The number of discharged persons is increasing in the state. It is now 28% of the total number,” said Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

The active case count fell from 1,374 to 1,363, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the Home Secretary and Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha that the health bulletin should keep mentioning the deaths due to comorbidities. “Bengal always thinks about such matters before others. Now, many states are making separate columns for comorbidity,” she said.

According to the health bulletin, 5,007 samples were tested in the preceding 24-hour period, while the cumulative numbers of specimens examined till Tuesday morning was 52,622. The government said 4.13% of the samples examined till date had tested positive.

The health department said 6,978 people were still in government quarantine, while 24,296 people were in home isolation.

