West Bengal: Eight dead after flash floods during Durga Visarjan in Jalpaiguri; death toll likely to rise

At least eight people died and several were feared missing in West Bengal’s Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district after they were swept away due to flash floods in Mal river during Durga Visarjan on Wednesday night. Hours later, officials said on Thursday that the death toll was likely to rise as several people are still reported missing.

“About 15 are injured, 10 in hospital. Eight people have died, a search operation is on,” said Debarshi Dutta, Jalpaiguri superintendent of police.

According to sources, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday as several people entered Mal river to take part in the Durga idol immersions. The sudden rise in the water level caught them unawares and several people were swept away. A few who took shelter on a raised, grassy area in the middle of the river were rescued, sources said. The injured were admitted to Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital. Eyewitnesses alleged that there was no rescue team at the spot at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway and National Disaster Response Force and Civil Defence personnel have been deployed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister tweeted through the official Twitter handle of PMO India. “Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the tragic mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” the PMO India handle tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister tweeted through the official Twitter handle of PMO India. “Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the tragic mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” the PMO India handle tweeted.

In a series of tweets, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced compensation for the families of the deceased and urged people to “stand together in these times of distress”.

Advertisement

“A tragic flash flood hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri as Durga Visarjan was underway. 8 people lost their lives, I pray that their families find strength & solace in these difficult times. 13 people are undergoing treatment at Mal SSH, I pray for their speedy recovery,” the chief minister said.

“Search and rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are still underway. Around 70 people were saved by the efforts of the police, Civil Defence Volunteers and local youth. I commend their selfless service,” she said, adding that there have been no reports of missing persons so far.

“An ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. For any assistance, kindly reach out to the following helpline numbers- 03561230780 / 9073936815. Let us stand together in these times of distress,” Mamata Banerjee further said in her tweet.