West Bengal: Edu dept increases seats in govt schools to admit all successful students

A day after the Madhyamik (Class 10 state board) examination results were declared, in which 9,49,927 students cleared the exam, the West Bengal Higher Education Council has increased the number of seats in all government-run schools from 275 to 400 in a bid to accommodate all successful students and also revised the admission notice for Class 11 students.

The council lowered the marks percentage for admission in the science stream. Instead of earlier 45 per cent marks, students having received 35 per cent this year will be eligible to apply for the science stream in Class 11.

“The decision to increase the number of seats in schools has been taken keeping in mind the large number of students who have cleared the Madhyamik exam this year. This will help the students get admission to Class 11. We have also seen that in the past ten years, as the trend shows, there is a decrease in the number of students opting for the science stream. In a bid to encourage them to take up science, we have decided to lower the minimum required percentage,” said a senior education department official.