‘Refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in future’: Mamata Banerjee slams EC over sweeping bureaucratic overhaul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of undermining "co-operative federalism" by removing the state's top administrative and police leadership within 24 hours of the 2026 poll announcement. (File)

Questioning the manner in which West Bengal’s top administrative and police officers were transferred within 24 hours of the declaration of the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the action undermines “co-operative federalism”.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Mamata Banerjee stated that such sweeping transfers were done without any “reasons and without any allegation of violation, misconduct or lapse.”

EC removed Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and replaced her with Dushyant Nariala. Similarly, the state Home Secretary, Jagdish Prasad Meena, was replaced by Sanghamitra Ghosh. The poll body also removed Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and replaced him with 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta. Ajay Kumar Nand was appointed the new police commissioner of Kolkata, replacing Supratim Sarkar.