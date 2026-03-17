‘Refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in future’: Mamata Banerjee slams EC over sweeping bureaucratic overhaul
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Mamata Banerjee stated that such sweeping transfers were done without any “reasons and without any allegation of violation, misconduct or lapse.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of undermining "co-operative federalism" by removing the state's top administrative and police leadership within 24 hours of the 2026 poll announcement. (File)
Questioning the manner in which West Bengal’s top administrative and police officers were transferred within 24 hours of the declaration of the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the action undermines “co-operative federalism”.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Mamata Banerjee stated that such sweeping transfers were done without any “reasons and without any allegation of violation, misconduct or lapse.”
EC removed Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and replaced her with Dushyant Nariala. Similarly, the state Home Secretary, Jagdish Prasad Meena, was replaced by Sanghamitra Ghosh. The poll body also removed Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and replaced him with 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta. Ajay Kumar Nand was appointed the new police commissioner of Kolkata, replacing Supratim Sarkar.
“Such sweeping transfers have been affected without any cogent reasons and without any allegation of violation, misconduct or lapse in relation to the conduct of elections,” Banerjee’s letter, dated March 16, read.
“The Election Commission of India is vested with the authority to transfer or posting of civil and police officers who are engaged or deemed to be engaged in election-related duties. Historically, during the previous elections, the Commission, while exercising these powers, has consistently consulted State Government as a matter of constitutional propriety and administrative convention within our federal framework,” she added.
The Bengal chief minister said that in practice, the Commission would request the state government to furnish a panel of three officers, from among whom it would select an officer to fill the vacancy arising from any contemplated transfer.’ She said it is “a matter of deep concern and surprise” that the heads of the administrative machinery in Bengal have been removed within hours of the press conference announcing the Assembly polls.
“This has been done in an arbitrary manner, without seeking a panel of officers from the State Government and without adhering to the established convention that has guided ECI-State institutional functioning during previous elections. It also undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism and principles of our democratic polity, which form a basic feature of our constitutional governance,” she said in her letter.
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“The Election Commission of India, as a constitutional authority of the highest standing, is expected not only to exercise its powers but also to uphold the spirit and values inherent in India’s federal structure.’
“In view of the above, I would request the Commission to kindly refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in the future, as they risk diluting the long-standing legacy, credibility and institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More