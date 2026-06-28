West Bengal eases diesel container ban; relief for agriculture and healthcare

Making the announcement on social media, CM Suvendu Adhikari said the ban had put farmers, hospitals, and emergency service-providing organisations in extreme distress. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Sunday announced the partial lifting of the ban on diesel supply in containers that was imposed by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas earlier this year amid the West Asia conflict.

Making the announcement on social media, CM Adhikari said the ban had put farmers, hospitals, and emergency service-providing organisations in extreme distress.

In his post, Adhikari said, “The country’s major oil companies have been directed to grant complete exemptions from restrictions for critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public services, and tea gardens. Individuals, organizations, and consumers associated with these emergency sectors can carry diesel in containers or vessels if they wish, and the maximum upper limit previously set for fueling has also been relaxed. Showing a basic identity card at the pumps will suffice for a hassle-free experience.”