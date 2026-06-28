West Bengal eases diesel container ban; relief for agriculture and healthcare

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the lifting of restrictions on diesel supply in containers for farmers, hospitals, and other essential sectors. Check who is exempt and the latest rules.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJun 28, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu Adhikari Tata Group, West Bengal industry news, Singur Tata Motors, Indian Express newsMaking the announcement on social media, CM Suvendu Adhikari said the ban had put farmers, hospitals, and emergency service-providing organisations in extreme distress. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Sunday announced the partial lifting of the ban on diesel supply in containers that was imposed by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas earlier this year amid the West Asia conflict.

Making the announcement on social media, CM Adhikari said the ban had put farmers, hospitals, and emergency service-providing organisations in extreme distress.

In his post, Adhikari said, “The country’s major oil companies have been directed to grant complete exemptions from restrictions for critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public services, and tea gardens. Individuals, organizations, and consumers associated with these emergency sectors can carry diesel in containers or vessels if they wish, and the maximum upper limit previously set for fueling has also been relaxed. Showing a basic identity card at the pumps will suffice for a hassle-free experience.”

At the time of imposing the ban, it was specified that retail companies could only sell oil directly into vehicle tanks or in PESO-approved containers. A maximum of 200 litres of oil could be sold per customer per day. Industrial and commercial establishments were barred from purchasing oil from retail outlets.

The direction was given under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, to curb bulk purchases from retail outlets and ensure supplies intended for ordinary consumers are not diverted.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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