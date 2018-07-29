West Bengal: History-sheeter arrested on cheating charges

The Criminal Investigation Department on Saturday arrested a resident of Durgapur for making a fake business deal with a trader from Puducherry and duping him of more than Rs 58 lakh. The accused, identified as Shyam Maitra, is a history-sheeter, police said. He had introduced himself as Bholanath Biswas, an official of SAIL, to the victim, Prashant Banshal and persuaded him to buy a product of his company. Accordingly, Biswas placed an order for 35mt steel and wired the money to him, police said.

“The victim made a payment of Rs 58,32,000 through RTGS. The accused then told Banshal that SAIL would not supply less than 100mt. He also didn’t return him the money. Banshal then filed a case against the accused in Puducherry on Thursday,” said DIG (CID) Nishat Parvez.

