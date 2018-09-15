West Bengal: DRI arrests two for ‘smuggling cigarettes’ worth Rs 1.86 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested two Mumbai residents from Haldia dock for allegedly smuggling Indonesian-origin cigarettes from Dubai, a DRI official said.

The total value of the consignment seized is close to Rs 2 crore with duty evasion of Rs 1.37 crore, the official said.

“One imported container shipped from Dubai and unloaded at Haldia dock had declared to be containing tissue papers. However, the container had foreign cigarettes smuggled from Dubai. DRI officials found 1,00,000 sticks of Mond Strawberry Cigarettes (Filter Cigarettes Superslims) and 14,40,000 sticks of Gudang Garam International cigarettes. It was amounting to outright smuggling and mis-declaration.

150 cartons of tissues were also found which were used to conceal the smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 1.86 crore”, said an official.

Cigarettes attract a high rate of customs and IGST duty of around 72.9 per cent. As such, the total duty sought to be evaded in the consignment is around Rs 1.37 crore, the official said.

Officials claimed the cigarettes have been seized and two Mumbai-based clearing and forwarding agents Ram Kishan Lolaraknath Pandey and Bansidhar Surendranath Panigrahi were behind the racket.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App