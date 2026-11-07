West Bengal to re-verify 1.1 lakh doctors under ‘Know Your Doctor’ drive

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to re-verify the registrations of approximately 1.1 lakh doctors across the state following the detection of several fake medical practitioners during a sample survey.

Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said on Friday that the decision was taken after a meeting with the State Medical Council. The proposed exercise, called the ‘Know Your Doctor’ (KYD) initiative, will cover all doctors registered in the state to verify their identities, medical qualifications, and registration certificates.

The initiative aims to identify fraudulent practitioners as well as doctors who have died, moved abroad, or discontinued medical practice.

“We have found so many fake doctors in the sample survey that it felt to me that approximately 1,100 doctors who are registered with us—every single one of them—will be taken through a revalidation process and procedure. I am saying this much: we will not embarrass anyone in any way; let everyone do their work,” he said.

According to the minister, there are approximately 1.1 lakh registered doctors in the state, and the registration details, university degrees, and certificates of every practitioner will be re-verified.

The verification process will follow two methods: Manual Know Your Doctor (MKYD) and Video Know Your Doctor (VKYD).

Doctors who can visit the State Medical Council in person will be required to submit their documents for verification. Those who are elderly or live in remote areas will be allowed to complete the process through video conferencing.

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“We cannot simply tell an elderly doctor in Cooch Behar to come over immediately and show their certificates. Of course, we will collect all documents again, but alongside that, for those who live far away or are elderly and unable to travel, we will be compelled to take the assistance of private agencies, while those who can come manually can do so,” Mukherjee said.

The health department is considering replacing its existing software to facilitate the verification process. The IT division at Swasthya Bhawan has been instructed to take the necessary steps while ensuring that all existing registration data remains intact during the transition.

The minister said an official notification outlining the process would be issued shortly. However, the exercise may take some time to complete, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season.

The verification exercise will also cover doctors who originally registered in other states but later moved to West Bengal to practise medicine.

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Mukherjee said several doctors from neighbouring states, including Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand, have registered or relocated to West Bengal.

“Therefore, we will send officers from our West Bengal Medical Council to the medical councils of those states to verify. A list is being prepared, segregation is being done, and it is being separated as to who got registration from where and what the parent body was,” the minister said.

The process of compiling and categorising doctors according to their original registration details has already begun.

The minister said the discovery of several fake doctors during the sample survey made it necessary to examine the entire registration database rather than identify and take action against only a few individuals.

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The exercise will also help update the registration database by removing the names of doctors who have died.

The details of practitioners who have moved abroad or acquired citizenship in other countries will also be verified. These doctors will be able to undergo verification through the video-based VKYD process. Mukherjee said they could retain their West Bengal registration if they wished.

Clarifying concerns about the initiative, the health minister said the re-verification exercise does not question the validity of existing medical registrations.

He emphasised that all doctors currently registered in West Bengal hold valid registrations and that there is no doubt about their validity or tenure.

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The exercise is intended only to cross-check the identities and documents of practitioners listed in the state registry.

The minister called ‘sanitisation’ of the registration database and said the initiative would help create a transparent and accurate record by eliminating the names of fake and deceased practitioners.

Mukherjee also clarified that the verification exercise has no connection with the upcoming elections to the State Medical Council. He rejected comparisons between the initiative and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that the two processes are entirely unrelated.

According to the minister, the doctors’ registration database still contains the names of several deceased practitioners, people who have moved abroad, and those who have left the medical profession. A systematic update is therefore necessary to maintain accurate records.

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The West Bengal Government has also contacted the National Medical Commission (NMC) through email to seek clarification on whether any legal provisions could restrict the proposed re-verification exercise.

The health department is currently awaiting the Commission’s response.

Mukherjee said, “As you can understand, certificates for 110,000 doctors—110,000 letters of recognition issued by universities—will be re-verified.

We have decided in our meeting that, similar to KYC (Know Your Customer), a KYD (“Know Your Doctor”) system will be created. This will be implemented in two ways: M-KYD (Manual KYD) and V-KYD (Video KYD). Since our software is very old, we cannot start this immediately. Therefore, just as verification is done on electoral rolls (like checking for deceased individuals whose names are still active), our registration rolls will be similarly subjected to KYD. This can be done either manually, where someone can come in person, or via video.