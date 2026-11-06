Taking lessons from last month’s tragic Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, the West Bengal government has implemented stringent, non-negotiable safety protocols for the upcoming festive season, including Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Jagaddhatri Puja. State Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon and senior Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials outlined comprehensive measures aimed at managing massive crowd gatherings and curbing environmental hazards.

With Diwali falling on November 8, the government has stated that the legal window to light up or burst green crackers opens precisely at 8 pm and ends at 10 pm. For Chhath Puja, revelers will get a brief morning window from 6 am to 8 am. The government has warned of stern and swift action against those violating this timeline or using unapproved conventional fireworks, such as chocolate bombs, chain ladis, or high-smoke shells.