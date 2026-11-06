Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More
- Tags:
- chhath puja
- Diwali
- West Bengal
Taking lessons from last month’s tragic Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, the West Bengal government has implemented stringent, non-negotiable safety protocols for the upcoming festive season, including Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Jagaddhatri Puja. State Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon and senior Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials outlined comprehensive measures aimed at managing massive crowd gatherings and curbing environmental hazards.
With Diwali falling on November 8, the government has stated that the legal window to light up or burst green crackers opens precisely at 8 pm and ends at 10 pm. For Chhath Puja, revelers will get a brief morning window from 6 am to 8 am. The government has warned of stern and swift action against those violating this timeline or using unapproved conventional fireworks, such as chocolate bombs, chain ladis, or high-smoke shells.
Consumers have been advised to buy only PESO- and CSIR-NEERI-certified green crackers, adhering to a 125-decibel sound cap and a 90-decibel light limit. Fireworks remain strictly banned within 100-metre silent zones around hospitals, nursing homes, courts, and educational institutions.
Safety measures inside community pandals and residential high-rises have been significantly elevated. The administration has explicitly banned theme organisers from creating dark or dimly lit spaces, making high-intensity illumination mandatory throughout pandal interiors, visitor routes, and access paths. Pandal committees have been instructed to regulate crowd flow by releasing new visitor batches only after the preceding crowd exits, backed by adequate volunteer density, mandatory first-aid facilities, standby ambulances for major venues, and fire suppression setups capable of allowing fire tenders to reach any site within 15 minutes.
Special caution is mandated in high-rise complexes to avoid setting off heavy fireworks from shared terraces or balconies, and open burning of festivity waste or plastics remains strictly prohibited. Sound limiters are mandatory on all public address systems to contain noise pollution.
The release of sky lanterns, locally known as fanus or akash pradip, now requires explicit licensing from the Fire and Emergency Services department. This restriction is being heavily enforced in defence-sensitive zones, including Siliguri’s Chicken’s Neck corridor, to prevent hazards to night-patrolling military helicopters. For Chhath Puja, municipal bodies across river ghats must maintain 24/7 control rooms, implement waste segregation, set up deep-water safety barricades, provide private changing enclosures for women, and deploy disaster management teams with life jackets.
Enforcement operations have already escalated sharply, with the Kolkata Police seizing approximately 3,500 kilograms of banned fireworks during raids around major supply hubs in Champahati and Nungi in South 24 Parganas.
The police have so far registered 12 cases and arrested 13 individuals. Police checkposts and mobile surveillance units are actively monitoring transport routes into Kolkata, targeting illicit supply channels operating via social media, auto-rickshaws, and local couriers. Furthermore, district pollution control rooms will operate 24/7 helplines on November 7 and 8 to log public complaints regarding noise limit breaches, air quality violations, and curfew non-compliance.