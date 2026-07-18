West Bengal to set up Digital Content Creator Labs in 500 government schools

Through Digital Content Creator Labs, the students will have a proper understanding of topics such as digital creativity, literacy, storytelling, and comics, (Photo: AI-generated)

Students of Classes 9 to 12 in West Bengal government schools will soon receive training in digital content creation, with the state government deciding to set up Digital Content Creator Labs in 500 schools over the next five years. The initiative aims to equip around one lakh students annually with future-ready skills in animation, gaming, visual effects, and storytelling.

The Education Department issued a letter in this regard to the secondary school inspector of each district on July 14.

“In total, one lakh students will be given this training every year. If the decision is implemented, the students will have a proper understanding of several subjects, including digital creativity, literacy, storytelling, and comics. Attention is also being paid to making the students enthusiastic about information technology and visual animation,” the letter said.