West Bengal: Dhankhar again demands details of ‘dead bodies being dragged’

Governor Jadeep Dhankhar ( Express photo by Partha Paul). Governor Jadeep Dhankhar ( Express photo by Partha Paul).

In a letter written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar once again sought details over a video showing fourteen dead bodies being dragged to a city crematorium with a pair of tongs.

He wrote that there is no information from the state administration and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Chairperson Firhad Hakim on the decomposed bodies which were seen in the viral video.

The state government and the KMC had denied the allegations of the bodies belonging to Covid-19 patients and said these were unclaimed bodies. The KMC ordered a probe into the matter since the Governor was not satisfied with the reply.

“The unfortunate diversionary tactics that the 14 dead bodies were not Covid-afflicted is inconsequential, though probe on that is surely called for. The core issue agitating people’s minds is — how can a civilisation be so tainted and humanity shamed by callous treatment to the dead bodies! Every provision of the KMC Act has been violated. You are well aware about the sanctity we attach to cremation of dead bodies, the rituals performed,” said the Governor in his letter.

