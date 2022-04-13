Bengal: Guv Dhankar seeks meeting with Mamata today over commotion in HC, ‘law and order’ in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, proposing an interaction over the commotion in Calcutta High Court and the overall law and order situation in West Bengal.

“WB Guv has urged CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction during the day in view of disturbing and unprecedented worrisome scenario in the precincts of High Court at Calcutta as also the recent spate of heinous crime against women and continual deteriorating law & order in the State,” said Dhankhar in a tweet.

The commotion occurred near the courtroom of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is hearing the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case, when ‘pro-Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) lawyers allegedly boycotted the hearing and tried to block others from entering the courtroom.

Dhankar in his tweet attached a copy of his letter to the Chief Minister, which read, “Deeply concerned at extremely disturbing and unprecedented worrisome scenario unfolding today in the hallowed precincts of High Court at Calcutta as also the recent spate of heinous crime against women and continual deteriorating law and order in the State.”

The letter added, “You would agree that in a system governed by constitution and rule of law, denial of access to justice and obstruction in the functioning of the Courts sounds death knell of democracy. In view of this alarming situation, kindly make it convenient for an interaction at the earliest during the course of the day.”

The move from Dhankhar came a day after BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya asked the Governor to do more than sending out tweets.

“We no longer want to see only tweets from him. It is time that he should act. We want justice for all those victims of the recent violence,” Bhattacharya had said.