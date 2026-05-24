West Bengal orders holding centres for Bangladeshis, Rohingyas awaiting deportation

The West Bengal Government on Friday ordered the establishment of holding (detention) centres in all districts across the state.

The order was issued by the Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department to the state police chief, the Commissioner of Police, the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata, and the Superintendents of Police in all districts.

The order, which is available to The Indian Express, outlines the procedure for the deportation of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas apprehended for their illegal stay in India.

“In this connection, it is requested to take initiative/appropriate action for setting up of Holding Centres in the district for apprehended foreigners as well as for the released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation/repatriation in accordance with the MHA guideline under reference,” read the order.