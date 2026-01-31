West Bengal deputes observers to speed stalled development amid SIR pressure

People stand in long queues for document verification at a hearing centre under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal. (PTI Photo)

The West Bengal government has deputed micro-observers to oversee development work in 23 areas of the state, officials said. The deployment is not officially for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) but is linked to the process, which has kept local officers busy and stalled many projects.

The order states senior state officials have been deployed in different districts and areas from time to time to oversee various development schemes, including Amader Para Amader Samadhan and Pathashree. It adds that these officers will visit the field and coordinate with the concerned district magistrates of their assigned areas.

State sources said the observers were appointed because the SIR exercise occupied Block Development Officers, Sub-Divisional Officers and district magistrates for more than two months, with BDO and SDO offices also being used for SIR hearings. “In this situation, development work has been stalled, which has become a main headache for state administration,” a senior official said.