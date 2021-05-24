West Bengal: Days after testing positive, former TMC MLA dies; 156 more deaths reported

Former TMC MLA Moinuddin Sams, who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3, passed away at a private hospital in Kokata on Sunday. The 58-year-old politician tested negative on May 19, but his physical condition worsened. On Saturday, he was shifted to another private hospital.

A former MLA from Nalhati constituency of Birbhum, Sams was denied a ticket this time. He fought from the seat as an independent and lost.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 156 more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the toll to 14,364, while the tally mounted to 12,67,090 with 18,422 fresh cases.

The state now has 1,30,525 active cases and 11,22,201 people have recovered from the disease, including 19,429 since Saturday.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts accounted for 46 fresh fatalities, while 10 deaths were registered in Murshidabad, among other places.

The fresh cases include 3,771 infections from North 24 Parganas and 3,056 from the metropolis, the bulletin said. West Bengal has so far tested 1,19,25,561 samples for Covid-19.

WITH PTI INPUTS