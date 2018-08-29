West Bengal: Day after he went missing, TMC worker’s body found lying in field

Prasun blamed the local BJP unit for his brother’s murder. (Representational Image) Prasun blamed the local BJP unit for his brother’s murder. (Representational Image)

The body of a Trinamool Congress worker was found in a paddy field in Jhargram on Tuesday, a day after he went missing en route to his brother’s house, police said.

Sources said the deceased has been identified as Chandan Sarangi of Dubra village in Jambani block. His body was recovered from Dharkhuli on the road to Tengia.

Police have confirmed that they are launching a murder investigation. Speaking to The Indian Express, Jhargram SP Amit Kumar Bharat Rathod said, “A murder case has been lodged. The investigation is on. Raids are continuing.”

Prima facie, police said it appeared to be a “well-planned murder”, and that more than two persons were likely involved. Sources said they found multiple injuries on the body, and that they had also recovered Chandan’s two-wheeler, mobile phone and a bag from the spot.

The body has been sent to Jhargram district hospital for postmortem.

Chandan had gone missing while going to brother Prasun Shrangir’s house on a motorcycle. Prasun said the family had begun a search and informed police after Chandan did not reach his house.

Prasun blamed the local BJP unit for his brother’s murder.

“My brother has been murdered due to political rivalry. He was an active member of TMC,” said Prasun, also a member of TMC’s Jhargram core committee.

Chandan’s father Mohinimohan too was murdered in October 2002, allegedly by political rivals in the area.

“My family was attacked in 2002. He was also murdered. There is no BJP here, they all have come from CPM to BJP and are creating trouble in the area,” said Prasun.

The local Trinamool unit too reiterated the claims, with TMC Dubra president Haripada Jal saying, “The situation is tense since the panchayat polls. Those who were in CPM have now joined TMC and are creating tension in the area. Even I was attacked a few days back and hospitalised.”

Responding, a local BJP leader said, “The allegations are false.”

