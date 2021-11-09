West Bengal: Day after Bhangar clash, 25 arrested so far

TENSION PREVAILED in Bhangar of South 24 Parganas district on Monday, a day after a clash took place between police and supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF). So far, 25 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to sources, clash took place after police obstructed meeting called by ISF chief and Furfura Sharif Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui in Padmapukur of Bhangar.

Aiming at the police, Siddiqui’s supporters allegedly hurled stones and bricks, after which the police resorted to lathicharge. Four policemen were injured in the clash and additional police force was called in to bring the situation under control. Although no fresh skirmish was reported on Monday, the situation remained tense.

Siddiqui had a scheduled meeting at Padmapukur in Narayanpur of Bhangar police station on Sunday, sources said. ISF supporters alleged that the police obstructed the meeting, while police said the meet was being held without permission.

Abbas was also scheduled to hold another meeting at Jaipur area in Bhangar on Monday. But the local police did not allow the meeting, sources said, after which Abbas himself canceled the meeting in view of the heated situation.

On the clash, Bhangar MLA Nowshad Siddiqui said, “The Trinamool Congress is trying to stop us through police. They are scared. That is why TMC wants to increase its influence in the area by using muscle power.”

Denying the allegation, Kaiser Ahmed, president of the Trinamool’s Bhangar-1 block, said, “Anyone, be it the CPM, the Congress or the BJP, can come to Bhangar for political propaganda.” But Abbas (Siddiqui) and his supporters have turned religious gatherings into political ones. They are misleading the people through religious meetings in Bhangar without the permission of the police.”