West Bengal daily Covid count drops below 1,000

The daily Covid case count in West Bengal dropped below 1,000 on Monday, from a peak of 20,000 in mid-May, the health department said.

The government said that while 18 Covid-related deaths were recorded in 24 hours, pushing up the toll to 17,817, a total of 885 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

At present, the state has 17,950 active cases. Of them, 15,055 are in home isolation while 673 people are in safe homes. According to the health department, with the recovery of 1,697 patients, the recovery rate was at 97.63 per cent.

The positivity rate is also inching towards the below three per cent mark, an acceptable level. Of the 40,388 tests conducted on July 5, only 2.19 per cent were positive.

Meanwhile, the government said 67,783 people were vaccinated on Monday. In total, 2,24,81,623 people have been vaccinated, of whom 54,61,514 have received both doses.