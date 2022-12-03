scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Bengal: 3 dead, several injured in blast at TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna’s house in Bhupatinagar

The blast took place a few hours before TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled public rally in Contai on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Bhupatinagar PS under Purba Medinipur district (Twitter/@ANI)

Three persons were killed late Friday night after an alleged crude bomb blast occurred at the residence of Trinamool Congress booth president Rajkumar Manna in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar area in Purba Medinipur district.

The incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday.

“The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident,” a senior police officer of Contain sub-division told PTI. A team of forensics has reached the spot to collect samples, he added.

Reacting to the incident, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh held TMC responsible and said that “only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state”. Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her, PTI reported.

Responding to this, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

–With PTI inputs

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 10:31:15 am
