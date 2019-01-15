West Bengal: Criminal shot dead in Sodepur, say police

A 47-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his flat at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night, police said. The deceased identified as Rammurti Diyar alias Ramua, had a criminal background, sources said. No one has been arrested as of yet, police said.

Advertising

“He was accused in a few murder cases. He was last released on bail in November,” said an official. As per sources, Ramua was originally from Howrah but Sodepur was his current hideout. His wife and daughter stay in another flat in the same building.

Ramua, who was of South Indian origin, had unleashed a reign of terror at Shibpur area in Howrah district in late 1990s. He was also accused of playing with the head of a person after beheading him on August 15, 1996. He was accused of cases of drug trafficking and murders, and he had spent most of the time in jail during the past 20 years, sources said.

“Nobody has filed a complaint as of yet. However, we have come to know that the killers first knocked on the door of Ramua’s wife’s flat. When the daughter opened the door, eight persons with their face covered allegedly barged in and threatened her mother. Then they went to Ramua’s flat and allegedly shot him dead. They also fired a few bullets in the air and fled the spot. Locals rushed him to Panihati hospital where he was declared brought dead,” police said. The incident took place late in the night.

“Prima facie it seems to be a planned murder. They must have done a recce of the place before committing the crime. He had been in jail for long. After he was released, he distanced himself from his previous gang,” police said.

Advertising

Police suspect his old rivals involvement behind the murder. Police officials are conducting raids to trace the accused.