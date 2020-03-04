West Bengal: CPM talks Congress seat-sharing deal with Left Front partners

A final decision on seat sharing will be taken later after consulting the state CPM leadership and only after getting a final response from the Congress. (Express file photo by Partha Paul) A final decision on seat sharing will be taken later after consulting the state CPM leadership and only after getting a final response from the Congress. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

The CPM’s Kolkata District Committee Tuesday held a meeting with leaders of its allies CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc to discuss the party’s strategies for the upcoming civic polls. Sources said the party has decided to leave 38 seats out of total 144 seats under Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the Congress, while the Left Front, comprising all four Left parties, will contest in the remaining seats.

However, a final decision on seat sharing will be taken later after consulting the state CPM leadership and only after getting a final response from the Congress.

“Discussion was held on how to go ahead with the upcoming elections. The seat-sharing strategy was discussed with our allies. We have been asked not to enter into a confrontation with the Congress on seat sharing. Primarily it has been decided that the Congress will contest in areas where it has a strong presence. Party leaders have been advised not to take hasty decisions in this regard. Candidate selection process was also discussed. Importance will be given to party workers who is popular among the people in his ward and has a good reputation. We are ready to leave 38 seats to the Congress,” said a CPM leader.

The state Congress Committee will sit with its leaders in the next week to discuss on the Left’s seat sharing proposal and decide on the number of seats it will contest in the municipal polls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.