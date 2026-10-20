Attacks on CPI(M) book stalls unacceptable: Bengal Minister Swapan Dasgupta

WEST BENGAL Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Monday strongly criticised attacks on CPI(M) book stalls set up during Durga Puja at different places in the state. Taking strong exception, he said, “I don’t know who are they. But I must ask, how dare they. This is not acceptable. If one incident happens, one can say it was a stray incident but I saw this has happened in three-four areas. I have ideological differences with the Left but I can’t destroy their book stall or display of books. I was ashamed after seeing such incidents.”

Earlier, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also sought to distance his party from the attacks.