Attacks on CPI(M) book stalls unacceptable: Bengal Minister Swapan Dasgupta

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Earlier, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also sought to distance his party from the attacks.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataOct 20, 2026 06:15 AM IST
Attacks on CPM book stalls unacceptable: Bengal MinisterWest Bengal Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta. (File Photo)
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WEST BENGAL Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Monday strongly criticised attacks on CPI(M) book stalls set up during Durga Puja at different places in the state. Taking strong exception, he said, “I don’t know who are they. But I must ask, how dare they. This is not acceptable. If one incident happens, one can say it was a stray incident but I saw this has happened in three-four areas. I have ideological differences with the Left but I can’t destroy their book stall or display of books. I was ashamed after seeing such incidents.”

Earlier, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also sought to distance his party from the attacks.

The CPI(M) alleged that late Friday night, a group of miscreants, with their faces covered, vandalised several party book stalls along the GT Road. According to the party, its book stall near Chinnamasta temple in Ward No 10 of Bardhaman town, as well as the stall in Badamtala, were vandalised. The party claimed that an e-mail had been sent in advance to police requesting security but the vandalism took place despite that.

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According to CPI(M) sources, a party book stall at Charapole Mor in Bijpur Palashi Majhipara in Barrackpore was vandalised and set on fire on Thursday.

Allegations of vandalism have also emerged from Noapara in North 24 Parganas and from Jorabagan in Kolkata, Shibpur in Howrah and Kulpi in West Bardhaman district.

CPIM state secretary Mohammed Salim said, “Sometimes in Kasba, sometimes in Howrah, sometimes in Behala, sometimes in Birati, sometimes in Bhatpara, in Naihati, one after another, the bookstalls of Left-wing organisations are being vandalised. Arson, attacks and attempts to create unrest are taking place. We will resist them. No ruler can stop people from reading books, printing books, or selling books.”

Mamata Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh said, “It appears that such a situation is being created by the BJP…. This should not happen. The BJP is destroying the democratic space.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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