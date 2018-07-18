West Bengal: CPI (ML) Red Star leader gets bail

Alik Chakraborty on Tuesday after he was granted bail by the West Bengal Police. Alik Chakraborty on Tuesday after he was granted bail by the West Bengal Police.

CPI (ML) Red Star politburo member and leader of the Bhangar land movement Alik Chakraborty was granted bail by a sessions court in Baruipur Tuesday.

Chakraborty had been booked by the state police under a number of charges including murder, as well as under the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The West Bengal police had named him as a main accused in 34 different cases.

The CPI(ML) Red Star leader spearheaded the Bhangar land movement — an agitation by residents of 16 villages against the construction of a power substation, for the past two years.

‘’Over the past 15 days, he has been given bail in different cases. Today, the last case, in which he is accused of murder, came up for hearing, and he was granted bail,” said colleague and CPI(ML) Red Star leader Sharmishta Choudhury.

Chakraborty was arrested on May 31 from a Bhubaneswar hospital by a joint team of the Baruipur and Odisha police. Suffering from Crohn’s disease, he had travelled to Bhubaneswar for urgent treatment.

“Alik’s arrest was definitely a setback for the movement. But the truth is that the movement has taken on proportions larger than any one leader. What this arrest had done is added fuel to the fire and gotten the backs of the villagers up. There have been agitations and protests against the arrest, which will only escalate…,’’added Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in villages of Bhangar as news of Chakraborty’s release spread.

