New Bengal government bans public slaugher of cows, makes fit certificate mandatory

The fast was organised by NSUI at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has issued a modified notification under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act 1950, banning the slaughter of bovines at public places.

The notice also states that no cattle or buffalo can be slaughtered without official certification, which declares the animal fit for slaughter.

The Government of West Bengal’s modified notification on slaughter rules. The Government of West Bengal’s modified notification on slaughter rules.

According to the notification, a bovine can only be slaughtered if the municipality chairman or a Panchayat samiti president, and a Government Veterinary Surgeon, jointly issue a certificate stating that the animal is fit for slaughter. This would mean they should both agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age for work and breeding purposes, or that the animal is permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease.