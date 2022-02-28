West Bengal Covid toll increases by 3

West Bengal reported 215 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 20,15,018. However, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department, at 1,944, the active cases in the state is eight less than the previous day (1,952). The overall case positivity was 0.78 per cent.

The state logged three fresh fatalities from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 21,175.

The state has, meanwhile, reported 220 fresh recoveries, pushing the cumulative recovery figure to 19,91,899. The discharge rate was at 98.85 per cent as of Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, North 24 Paraganas reported highest at 43 followed by Kolkata 39. The bulletin stated that of the three fresh fatalities, Kolkata, Jhargram and Birbhum recorded one death each. A total of 27,411 samples were tested for Covid-19.