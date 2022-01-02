Bengal govt announces fresh Covid curbs: Educational institutes closed, ban on movement of people after 10 pm

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced fresh restrictions, including closing down educational institutions, entertainment parks and tourist places. It also prohibited the movement of people and banned public gatherings of any kind between 10 pm and 5 am.

The order also stated that marketplaces, cinema halls, shopping malls and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity till 10 pm daily. Moreover, local trains and the Kolkata Metro can also operate with 50% capacity.

State Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi also announced that flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed to land in the state on Mondays and Fridays from January 5.

“Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and especially the spread of the Omicron variant, we have decided to impose further restrictions from January 3. Covid-19 cases have gone up but there is no need to panic,” said Dwivedi.

Due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal govt has issued a list of restrictions that will remain in effect till Jan 15, 2022. For starters, schools, colleges and universities will close and work from home encouraged. pic.twitter.com/zsgo8NBazJ — Neha Banka 네하 방카 (@nehabnk) January 2, 2022

According to the order issued by the state government, no academic activities will be allowed at schools, colleges and universities. Only administrative activities will be permitted and 50 per cent of the employees will be allowed at any given time.

“All government offices including public undertakings shall function with 50 per cent of employees at a time. Work from home shall be encouraged as far as possible. All private offices and establishments shall function with 50 per cent of employees at a time. Work from home shall be encouraged as far as possible. Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlors, saloons and wellness centers shall remain closed. All entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places shall remain closed,” read the order.

“Shopping malls and market complexes may function with restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10 PM. Restaurants and bars may operate with 50 per cent of capacity at a time and up to 10 PM. Cinema halls and theatre halls may operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 PM. Meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower,” it added.

The state government also announced that not more than 50 people will be allowed in any type of social, cultural and religious gathering.

“Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage related ceremonies. Not more 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites. Local trains shall operate with 50 per cent seating capacity up to 7 PM only. Metro services shall operate with 50 per cent seating capacity as per usual operational time. Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted,” it added.

The restrictions will remain in force till January 15.