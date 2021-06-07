West Bengal: Covid discharge rate climbs above 96%, active caseload 35,454

The Covid-19 situation in West Bengal continued to improve on Sunday as it recorded 7,002 new cases and 107 deaths, which pushed up the toll to 16,259. With the number of recoveries — 15,882 — outstripping the new cases, the active caseload dropped to 35,454, said the health bulletin. The discharge rate in the state has climbed from 92.55 per cent at the start of the week to 96.37 per cent.

North 24 Parganas and Kolkata continued to be the worst-hit districts. While the capital reported 23 deaths, the district to its north topped the fatality count at 34, followed by 23 in Kolkata. Among the new cases, North 24 Parganas topped the list with 1,434 infections, followed by 645 in Kolkata. Hooghly registered 430 new patients, Howrah recorded 365 cases and South 24 Parganas 390. Nadia recorded 491 new patients while Purba Medinipur recorded 475 cases. In North Bengal, Jalpaiguri reported the most cases with 543, followed by 434 in Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, one more person died of mucormycosis in West Bengal, taking the toll to seven, said a health department official. There was one more fatality among suspected cases, pushing the toll in such cases to 15, he added.

Two persons, both from the city, tested positive for the infection. With this, the number of confirmed cases rose to 32.