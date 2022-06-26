West Bengal: Covid cases up, govt tells hospitals to follow protocol

With the Covid-19 cases increasing fast, the state Health Department has alerted all medical colleges and hospitals asking them strictly follow Covid protocols in both indoor and outdoor patient departments.

The health department issued guidelines after medical students at Calcutta Medical College tested positive for Covid-19. According to health department sources, four hostel residents at Calcutta Medical College have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital.

A few more students, who have Covid-like symptoms, are currently quarantining at the hostel.

In the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of doctors, nurses and health workers were infected by the virus due to which the medical system in the state was strained. Thus, without taking any risk, the health department alerted hospitals and professionals.

However, in the past 24 hours, the state recorded two deaths, but the number of positive cases in a single day decreased from 657 to 235. As many as 745 people had tested positive on Thursday and 657 on Friday.

With the two deaths, the total number of deaths in the state increases to 21,216, while with 235 fresh cases, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 20,24,479. On Friday, 3,232 samples were tested.

The state recorded 217 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 19,99,767, a health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.78 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,05,756 vaccine doses were given in the state, while on Friday, 35,17,802 vaccinations were administered.