West Bengal: Covid cases increase by 683; 13 more die of virus

The number of new Covid-19 cases in West Bengal saw a slight jump from 592 on Tuesday, with 683 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases took the overall tally to 53,63,393.

The state also reported 13 Covid deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 18,691. North 24 Parganas district accounted for most the deaths on Wednesday at 5, followed by 3 each in Kolkata and Howrah.

With the discharge of 687 more Covid patients on Thursday, the cumulative count of recoveries rose to 15,36,978. The state’s active case count currently stands at 7,724, of which 6,364 patients are in home isolation and 227 at safe homes. Covid patients currently account for 3.50 percent bed occupancy in hospitals.

As many as 37,181 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative figure to 7,83,4,323 samples. The case positivity rate in the state stands at 1.84 percent.

As many as 5,58,820 vaccine doses were administered in the state over the last 24 hours. The total number of jabs stands at 5,35,37,685.