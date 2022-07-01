Daily cases in West Bengal breach 1500-mark, govt issues new advisory

Amid a steady increase in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the state Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday issued a fresh advisory. In the last 24 hours, new cases rose above 1,500 – the highest in four months.

Reminding people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the advisory said that only “asymptomatic and fully vaccinated” people are advised to attend public gatherings.

Officials have also been asked to give special emphasis on completion of primary vaccination and precaution dose administration. Healthcare and frontline workers, who have to have close contact with the public must be asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, the Health Department stated. “Elderly people and those with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung/liver/kidney diseases must get themselves fully vaccinated, including booster dose. People in public gatherings must follow Covid appropriate behaviour — ie physical distancing, wearing of masks/face covers, hand and respiratory hygiene,” the advisory stated.

“Places of public gatherings/markets/public transport must be fully sanitised and well ventilated,” it added.

Healthcare facilities have been asked to follow modified Covid medical protocol, which was issued by the Director Health Services and Director Medical Education Services on June 28.

On Thursday, 1,524 new cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of active cases to nearly 7,000.

The positivity rate also increased to 12.89 per cent. Last time – on February 4 — when the daily Covid count was 1,523, the positivity rate was 3.10 per cent. One Covid patient died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 21,219 in West Bengal. “A majority of the cases this time are mild and asymptomatic,” a health department official said, pointing to recovery of 414 people in the last 24 hours with recovery rate reaching to 98.61 per cent.

Also, at present, 6,691 people are in home isolation and 303 admitted in hospitals.