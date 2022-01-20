West Bengal registers 11,447 fresh Covid cases, 38 more die

WEST BENGAL on Wednesday reported as many as 11,447 fresh Covid cases, taking the state tally to 19,28,961, according to a state health bulletin.

The state capital city witnessed a marginal dip in the daily case count at 2,154. On Tuesday, Kolkata reported 2,205 new coronavirus cases, the health bulletin data showed.

Meanwhile, 38 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 20,193. Kolkata alone recorded 14 deaths followed by North 24 Parganas at eight.

The recent surge in cases has started showing a declining trend and Kolkata has witnessed the sharpest fall in comparison to other districts. However, reacting to the data as per recent health bulletins, Dr. Prof. Manas Gumta of Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital said, “The nature of this virus is such that it takes time to reach peak. Similarly, a sudden steep drop is not expected. As per the health bulletin in the past two days, the positivity rate has reduced from nearly 30 per cent to 16 per cent,. The sudden decline might not be a true reflection of the ground reality.”

As many as 15,418 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. So far, 17,57,066 people have recovered in Bengal. At 91.09 percent, the recovery rate saw a slight improvement. Active cases in Bengal stands at 1,51,702. Of the active cases,1,48,240 are in home isolation and 5.98 percent beds are occupied.

“The situation should be observed for a while. Positivity rate is very important and we must keep increasing sample testing,” added another doctor, who did not want to be named.