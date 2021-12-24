West Bengal: Covid-19 claims 6 more lives; caseload up by 516

West Bengal recorded 516 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, taking the state’s total number of infections and toll to 16,28,980 and 19,702 respectively.

According to a bulletin released by the state health department, 519 patients were discharged on Thursday. Till now, 16,01,845 Covid-19 patients have recovered in West Bengal.

Among the districts, Kolkata continued to record the highest number of cases in a day at 178. The state capital also recorded two deaths and 165 recoveries.

The total number of active cases in West Bengal currently stands at 7,433, of which 6,632 are in home isolation and 151 in safe homes.

The state’s discharge rate stands at 98.33 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.21 per cent.

The total number of samples that were sent for testing on Thursday was 36,231. So far, 2,11,32,444 samples have been tested in the state and its positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent.