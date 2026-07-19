10-year-old boy tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata; no reason to panic, say doctors

Fears of a seasonal spike in coronavirus cases have resurfaced in West Bengal after a 10-year-old boy was hospitalised with Covid-19 and secondary pneumonia. The child, a resident of Kolkata’s Garia neighbourhood, had been suffering from a high fever, severe cold, acute cough, and respiratory distress for several days before being brought to Peerless Hospital on Saturday.
While the family initially dismissed the illness as a standard monsoon viral infection, the severity of the respiratory symptoms raised immediate red flags for examining physicians. Diagnostic tests confirmed a positive Covid-19 status, and chest X-rays revealed clear signs of pneumonia. The child was immediately admitted to the hospital’s specialised isolation facility.
Hospital sources confirmed that the patient’s physical condition is currently stable, and he is receiving targeted treatment under the close supervision of Dr Saheli Dasgupta, head of the pediatric critical care unit at Peerless Hospital.
As a containment measure, the child’s mother has also been placed in isolation within the facility, and hospital authorities have initiated comprehensive Covid-19 screenings for all remaining family members. Despite the escalation, senior medical officials have explicitly advised the general public against panic.
“The patient is showing manageable symptoms, and there is absolutely no reason to panic,” said a senior medical official at the private hospital.
“Because our facility maintains the infrastructure to run advanced multiplex panel tests, we were able to quickly identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In many instances across the city, such tests are simply not conducted, and patients recover at home thinking it was a seasonal flu. The patient is stable, and we are strictly adhering to all clinical guidelines.”
The official added that sporadic cases are expected as the virus transitions into an endemic pattern. “Every two to three months we isolate a random Covid-19 case, but the vast majority remain mild in nature.”
Paediatricians emphasise that the ongoing monsoon season routinely brings an influx of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and adenoviruses among children. However, doctors warn that prolonged high fevers, a barking cough, or visible respiratory distress, such as rapid breathing or chest retractions, should never be ignored.
Parents are urged to seek formal medical consultations promptly and, if advised by a physician, undergo diagnostic testing, while maintaining basic hygiene and avoiing densely crowded indoor areas.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More