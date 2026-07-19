10-year-old boy tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata; no reason to panic, say doctors

Fears of a seasonal spike in coronavirus cases have resurfaced in West Bengal after a 10-year-old boy was hospitalised with Covid-19 and secondary pneumonia. The child, a resident of Kolkata’s Garia neighbourhood, had been suffering from a high fever, severe cold, acute cough, and respiratory distress for several days before being brought to Peerless Hospital on Saturday.

While the family initially dismissed the illness as a standard monsoon viral infection, the severity of the respiratory symptoms raised immediate red flags for examining physicians. Diagnostic tests confirmed a positive Covid-19 status, and chest X-rays revealed clear signs of pneumonia. The child was immediately admitted to the hospital’s specialised isolation facility.

Hospital sources confirmed that the patient’s physical condition is currently stable, and he is receiving targeted treatment under the close supervision of Dr Saheli Dasgupta, head of the pediatric critical care unit at Peerless Hospital.

Precautionary measures

As a containment measure, the child’s mother has also been placed in isolation within the facility, and hospital authorities have initiated comprehensive Covid-19 screenings for all remaining family members. Despite the escalation, senior medical officials have explicitly advised the general public against panic.

“The patient is showing manageable symptoms, and there is absolutely no reason to panic,” said a senior medical official at the private hospital.

“Because our facility maintains the infrastructure to run advanced multiplex panel tests, we were able to quickly identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In many instances across the city, such tests are simply not conducted, and patients recover at home thinking it was a seasonal flu. The patient is stable, and we are strictly adhering to all clinical guidelines.”

The official added that sporadic cases are expected as the virus transitions into an endemic pattern. “Every two to three months we isolate a random Covid-19 case, but the vast majority remain mild in nature.”

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Vigilance amid inter-state reports

The case in Kolkata arrives amid a slight uptick in respiratory surveillance across other regions of India. Health authorities in Andhra Pradesh recently logged eight new active cases alongside two deaths in the Kadapa district, triggering heightened cross-border monitoring and automated reporting protocols in neighbouring states.

Paediatricians emphasise that the ongoing monsoon season routinely brings an influx of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and adenoviruses among children. However, doctors warn that prolonged high fevers, a barking cough, or visible respiratory distress, such as rapid breathing or chest retractions, should never be ignored.

Parents are urged to seek formal medical consultations promptly and, if advised by a physician, undergo diagnostic testing, while maintaining basic hygiene and avoiing densely crowded indoor areas.