West Bengal: Court orders physical appearance of Partha Chatterjee

A special CBI court on Friday rejected an application of Presidency Special Correctional Home, seeking the virtual appearance of former minister Partha Chatterjee on security grounds during a hearing in connection with the alleged multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam, and ordered the jail authorities to present the Trinamool Congress leader in-person by 10.20 am Monday.

A Bankshal court, meanwhile, on Friday rejected the bail plea of Trinamool MLA and former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya and extended his judicial custody till November 10.

Bhattacharya was arrested by the central agency in connection with its investigation into giving jobs to “undeserving” candidates as primary teachers in state government-sponsored and -aided schools allegedly in lieu of money. Bhattacharya, who was in ED custody following his arrest by the agency on October 10, had been remanded to judicial custody on October 25 till Friday.

A separate prayer by the CBI to question Bhattacharya in the correctional home was also allowed by the court.

Both the CBI and the ED in their respective chargesheets held Chatterjee as one of the main conspirators in the alleged scam.

Bhattacharya’s lawyer urged the court to grant his client bail since he had given statements in writing and furnished all details of his bank accounts. Besides, he always cooperated with the ED and appeared before them whenever summoned, said the lawyer.

The ED, on the other hand, alleged that Bhattacharya had direct links with Chatterjee in the scam, and claimed to have found suspicious accounts in the name of Bhattacharya and his family members which were incongruent with his/their income.

The ED further claimed that they found important information about the scam through WhatsApp communication between Chatterjee and Bhattacharya. Now, Bhattacharya will be produced in court on November 10.

The alleged irregularities took place when Chatterjee was the education minister. Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the last week of July when he was the state’s industry and commerce minister.

—With PTI INPUTS