West Bengal: Counting for four civic bodies today

With the counting of votes for the Asansol, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Siliguri civic elections scheduled for Monday, the West Bengal Police has set up a three-tier security cordon at all counting centers. These civic bodies voted on Saturday.

According to the state police, security personnel will enter counting centres after 7.30 am. Section 144 of the will be imposed within 200 meters of each counting center. Outside the counting centres, the police will be assisted by units of RT Mobile, Quick Response Teams and the Armed Forces. Only those with a permit approved by the West Bengal State Election Commission will be allowed to enter the counting centres.

The results of the elections in 227 wards of the four municipalities will be published by 1 pm.

According to the commission, 22 rounds will be counted in Asansol and a minimum of eight and a maximum 14 rounds in Bidhannagar. In Chandannagar, a minimum of six and a maximum of 11 rounds of counting will be done while in Siliguri a minimum six and a maximum seven rounds of counting will be done.