West Bengal: One admitted to isolation ward, 1,136 under home surveillance

Over 1,200 people who arrived in Bengal from countries under the grip of coronavirus have so far been quarantined, a health department official said Thursday.

Altogether, 1,252 people were placed under surveillance till March 4 and of them, the surveillance period of 115 is over, the official said. One person is admitted to an isolation facility, while 1,136 are under home surveillance, he said, adding that they are in a stable condition.

Till date, 29 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and ICMR-NICED, Kolkata, and none have tested positive, the official said.

As a pre-emptive measure, 92 beds in different hospitals across the state have been kept ready, he added.

A health department statement said a total of 42,913 travellers have been screened at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports till March 4, while 87,871 people have been screened at seven checkpoints along the borders with Nepal and Bangladesh.

Also, 3,132 crew members of different ships have been screened at the three ports in the state, it said.

Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the state government has made all preparations to tackle coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked all district magistrates and civic bodies to remain on alert amid a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India. They have been asked to store masks, gloves, and personal preventive equipments.

Last evening, Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh held a meeting with officials.

“We have started making preparations to deal with such cases if we receive it,” he added. “We will take down details of such patients in case they get admitted in hopitals.

We will inform the state government if they show no sign of any improvement. So far, the situation is under control here and there has not been one single positive case. Yet, we are keeping everyone on high alert.” with PTI inputs.

