2 drivers in Bengal CMO test positive, Nabanna to be closed for 2 days

Two drivers of the Chief Minister Office (CMO) in West Bengal tested positive of Covid-19, state secretariat sources said on Wednesday. Following this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided that the state secretariat, Nabanna, would be sanitised, for which it would remain close for the next two days from Thursday.

The development took place even as two people succumbed to coronavirus and 340 more tested positive in the last 24 hours in West Bengal.

The CM on Wednesday said, “Two of our drivers tested positive for coronavirus. So, we have to sanitise the whole building for the next two days, for which we will not come to office during this span of time.”

Incidentally, the first Covid-19 positive case that was recorded in Bengal was that of a son of a Home Department bureaucrat.

Besides these two cases, five employees of Air India also tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday. Two of them were pilots and three other air-hostesses.

A senior airport official said, “The five employees are residents of Dumdum area. They underwent tests before a flight operation for the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and their results came positive. All five of them have been kept in isolation and proper medication for 14 days. We are trying to figure out that how many people came in contact with them.”

Meanwhile, with the death of 10 more people in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 273. If co-morbidity is considered, the figure stood at 345, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

As many as 340 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, making the total number of cases to be 6,508.

With 99 cases, Kolkata recorded the highest increase, followed by 58 in Howrah, 42 in North 24 Parganas and 38 in Hooghly.

The number of patients who were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 170, while the total number of recovered patients was 2,580. The number of active cases was 3,583.

In the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested was 9,499, while the cumulative number of samples tested was 2,32,225. As many as 18,525 people were in government quarantine facility, while 1,48,287 in home quarantine.

