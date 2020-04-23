Mamata accuses Governor of transgressing constitutional dharma, norms of decency

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Express file photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Express file photo)

Amid frosty exchange of letters between the Bengal government and the Centre over the arrival of two teams in Kolkata to assess lockdown violations in coronavirus-hit districts, another slugfest has broken out between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A day after the Governor questioned the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Mamata Banerjee, in a strongly worded seven-page letter, accused Dhankhar of repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the administration.

“It is for you to judge who has flagrantly transgressed constitutional dharma and even basic norms of decency between constitutional functionaries,” Banerjee said in the letter.

Banerjee said Dhankar had forgotten that she was the “elected chief minister of a proud Indian state” whereas he is nominated.

The development comes after the Governor in a communication to the government said functioning of the state was not “the fiefdom of an individual to be run in a whimsical manner”.

The Governor also took a critical view of the state’s public distribution system during the lockdown.

“There are no takers for the COVID-19 death figures on account of the series of discrepancies by the state government. The concern of the political parties, the medical fraternity and citizens is well premised. The trust deficit on this count between the government and the medical fraternity as also between the government and the people has attracted national and global focus. The concept of Audit Committee, unheard of so far, has worsened the situation,” Dhankhar said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata and advised people to strictly follow the lockdown norms. Visiting Moulali and Behala areas of Kolkata, Banerjee used a loudhailer from inside a car to call upon people to stop gathering, gossiping, hanging around for the time being and stay put at home.

“Remember that social distancing does not mean you are getting disconnected from your near ones and friends. It is only about physical distancing which will help us win the battle against coronavirus and celebrate the Durga Puja which is still months away. Please don’t come out,” she pleaded.

