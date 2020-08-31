Bengal: Week’s Covid recoveries exceed new Covid cases

West Bengal also registered 50 deaths in 24 hours, which pushed up the toll to 3,176. (Representational)

West Bengal on Sunday recorded more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases for the seventh straight day as 3,308 patients were discharged from medical facilities on Sunday while 3,019 new cases were detected. This week, 20,915 cases were registered, while there were 22,945 recoveries.

The state’s recovery rate also kept moving up, rising to 81.96 per cent. It was 77.78 per cent last Sunday. At present, the state has 25,657 active cases, down from 28,069 at the end of last week.

The state also registered 50 deaths in 24 hours, which pushed up the toll to 3,176. A bulk of the cases, 50.13 per cent, and 33 of the deaths occurred in the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

However, at the moment both Paschim and Purba Medinipur have higher active caseloads (1,545 and 1,403) than Howrah and Hooghly. In Bankura,16 deaths occurred this week, five of them on Sunday.

