Bengal: For sixth day, more Covid recoveries than new cases reported

According to the Health Department, 2,511 people are under government quarantine and another 51,597 under home isolation. (Representational)

The state continued to record more recoveries than new coronavirus cases on a sixth straight day on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 3,286 patients were discharged against an addition of 3,012 to the total caseload of 1,56,766.

The discharge rate stands at 80.86 per cent. The state has 26,349 active cases. So far, as many as 1,24,332 Covid patients have been discharged after recovery.

At least 53 people succumbed to the virus since Friday, pushing the death toll 3,126.

In last 24 hours, a total of 43,232 samples were tested, driving the cumulative figure to 18,01,960.

Of the new cases, Kolkata and adjacent four districts continued to take a major share in the caseload. In Kolkata, 470 people tested positive, 463 in North 24 Parganas, 184 in South 24 Parganas, 149 in Howrah and 119 in Hooghly. Besides these, 201 tested positive in Purba Midnapore, 114 in Nadia and 293 in Paschim Midnapore. In North Bengal Alipurduar recorded 178 case, Cooch Behar 145, and Maldah and Darjeeling each 84.

According to the Health Department, 2,511 people are under government quarantine and another 51,597 under home isolation. A total of 1,744 people are in safe homes.

