Another grim day of 3,000-plus Covid cases in Bengal, 11 districts top 100 infections

Health workers collect swab samples in Kolkata on Saturday. (Partha Paul)

The state’s total coronavirus caseload rose to 1,35,596 with an addition of 3,232 in the last 24 hours while the death toll reached 2,737 after recording 48 fatalities linked to the virus.

As many as 3,088 Covid patients were discharged after their recovery on Saturday, taking the total count to 1,04,959 at a discharge rate of 77.41 per cent. There were 27,900 active infection cases.

In the last 24 hours, 36,318 sample were tested, taking the cumulative figure to 14,24,162.

Of the 23 districts, 11 recorded more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours and two of them over 500 cases, indicating the spread of the virus. Kolkata and adjacent four districts continued to share a major case burden. In Kolkata, 516 people tested positive, 547 in North 24 Parganas, 185 in Hooghly, 209 in South 24 Parganas and 153 in Howrah. In South Bengal, Paschim Midnapore saw 265 cases besides Purba Midnapore’s 166 and Murshidabad’s 140.

In North Bengal Darjeeling recorded 104, Maldah 110 and Dakshin Dinajpur 108 cases.

According to the state Health Department, 2,559 people are in government quarantine and another 47,305 in home quarantine. As many as 1,962 persons are in safe homes.

