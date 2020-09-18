West Bengal: In a first, over 60 deaths recorded on consecutive days

Amongst other districts in the region, the situation continued to improve in Purba Medinipur as its active caseload dropped to 1,089.

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 60 deaths for the second straight day. It pushed up the toll to 4,183. This is the first time the state has reported 60-plus fatalities on consecutive days, and the fourth time overall.

Most of the deaths, 49, and about half of the 3,197 new cases were recorded in the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata; its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah; and Hooghly.

Amongst other districts in the region, the situation continued to improve in Purba Medinipur as its active caseload dropped to 1,089. But, in neighbouring Paschim Medinipur, which has the most active cases after North 24 Parganas and Kolkata, it rose to 1,672. The two districts have a significant toll. This month they have reported 83 deaths, 47 of which occurred in Paschim Medinipur.

Purba Medinipur, however, leads the list of most deaths outside the epicentre, with 98 fatalities. It is closely followed by Darjeeling with 94 deaths.

Up in the north, active cases continued to rise in Malda (579) and Darjeeling (826). Three of the region’s eight districts — Malda, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar — reported four deaths.

Though the percentage increase in the recovery rate has come down, the discharge of 2,948 patients in 24 hours still pushed it up to 86.77 per cent. The state now has 24,336 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 45,536 tests were conducted in 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested to 26,54,070. The test positivity rate registered a marginal decline, dropping to 8.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said there were 2,485 people in government quarantine, while 74,814 remain isolated at home. There are 1,695 people in safe homes, which have been set up by the state government for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms without access to facilities that can help them quarantine themselves at home.

