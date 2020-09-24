Bengal: Another day of 3,000 plus cases as Covid toll past 4,500

In last 24 hours, 45,229 samples were tested, taking the total to 29,24,507.

The state’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,34,673 on Wednesday after it recorded 3,189 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,544 people, including 61 since Tuesday, have succumbed to the virus.

As many as 2,998 Covid-19 positive patients were discharged after being declared recovered, taking the total count to 2,05,028. With this, the recovery rate has improved to 87.37 per cent. The state has 25,101 active cases.

The state continued to test more than 40,000 samples daily. In last 24 hours, 45,229 samples were tested, taking the total to 29,24,507.

Of the fresh cases, 660 people tested positive in Kolkata, 632 in North 24 Parganas, 202 in South 24 Parganas, 191 in Hooghly and 183 in Howrah. In other parts of South Bengal, 119 tested positive in Paschim Burdwan, 109 in Nadia, 105 each in Purba Midnapore and Murshidabad, and 103 in Paschim Midnapore. In North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded 89 cases, Coochbehar 87 and Alipurduar 71.

According to the Health Department bulletin, 2,446 persons are in government quarantine and 77,102 in home quarantine and another 1,446 in safe homes.

