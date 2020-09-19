Covid in Bengal: Bankura, Purulia, Alipurduar among new areas of concern

Flouting social distancing norms, several gather at the Mallikghat flower market in Kolkata on Thursday morning.

While the Covid-19 pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising the five districts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly have continued to contribute to a bulk of the cases and deaths in September, authorities are as concerned about the situation in districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, and Alipurduar.

“We have some assumptions about the increase in cases this month. One is obviously the total samples tested have increased and random antigen tests were introduced across the state, which lead to an increase in the tally. On the other hand, after Unlock 4.0 more and more people have taken to the streets in search of income, which also caused the infection to spread,” said a government official.

North 24 Parganas recorded 18,737 cases in August against 10,316 this month. In comparison, Kolkata has reported 8,913 cases this month.

In the Medinipur division, Bankura and Purulia have already crossed their August tally. Bankura has recorded 1,842 infections and Purulia 1,249 cases.

Purba and Paschim Medinipur have over 1,000 active cases. On Friday, Purba Medinipur became the first district outside the epicentre to report 100 deaths.

In Paschim Bardhaman, the active caseload surged past 1,000 on September 10 before declining a little. Neighbouring Purba Bardhaman reported 1,892 cases in August while 1,306 have already been detected this month. In North Bengal, Alipurduar had added 1,710 cases to its load, while this month it has already added 1,668 cases.

Meanwhile, 3,192 people tested positive across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 2,18,772, while 59 fatalities pushed up the toll to 4,242.

The state’s recovery rate rose to 86.86 per cent as 2,960 people were discharged while the active cases figure rose to 24,509.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd