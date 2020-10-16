Not in favour of scrapping Durga Puja: Mamata

The CM virtually inaugurated 110 pandals in 12 districts from the state secretariat for the second consecutive day Thursday. [Express photo]

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was not in favour of scrapping Durga Puja celebrations, and urged people to maintain all Covid-19 safety protocols during the five-day festival.

“Ramzaan, Eid and Ganapati Puja were held within the confines of four walls of our homes. However, it is not possible to organise Durga Puja in a limited space, as Maa Durga has a large family. Also, pujas are mostly organised by clubs, associations and housing societies,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, rued that three of her party MLAs, several police personnel and doctors and health officials have died of the viral disease. However, she said, “We have to overcome our sorrows and move forward.”

“It is not possible to stop Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal completely, like some other states. We don’t want to stop Durga Puja, it is not right,” she said.

Seeking blessings from the goddess, she reminded the clubs that they have a significant role during the puja. “Clubs have a bigger role to play so that no one falls sick.”

While making a prayer, the CM said, “Maa, get rid of slander, propaganda, unemployment and riot.”

