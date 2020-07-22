Mamata urges people not to panic, says will ramp up Covid testing to 25,000 a day

At present, the daily testing average has been hovering between 11,000 to 13,000 samples a day. At present, the daily testing average has been hovering between 11,000 to 13,000 samples a day.

Urging people not to panic amid a surge in the novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said more testing and contact tracing of Covid patients will be undertaken to control the pandemic.

Speaking at her party’s online Martyrs’ Day rally from her Kalighat residence, Mamata talked of increasing Covid testing to 25,000 samples a day by August 15.

At present, the daily testing average has been hovering between 11,000 to 13,000 samples a day.

“More testing and (contact) tracing is necessary to control this disease. Don’t panic. It’s true that the number of Covid-infected people is increasing, but we are doing well.”

“The government is planning to increase testing to up to 25,000 per day by August 15. If testing will increase, it’s obvious that the number of patients will also increase. But don’t be alarmed by that. According to our health department’s report, 87% patients are asymptomatic while 8% show moderate symptoms. Only 5% patients are in serious health conditions. We are trying out utmost to save their lives. Our fatality rate is 2.5%, but we are trying our best to bring down that figure too.”

She said within the next 30 days, the government will add 5,000 more beds for Covid patients in hospitals across the state. “It will be increased to 23,000 by August 23. The discharge rate of patients will also increase in the days to come. Earlier, the ICMR had recommended 14 days of recovery time. Now, the ICMR is saying that within seven days, if Covid patients don’t show any complication, they can be discharged from hospitals. If we can release patients early, then we will have more vacant beds in the hospitals,” the TMC chief added.

She also requested party workers to follow Covid protocols in their day-to-day life by adhering to social distancing norms, and asked them to help people affected by the pandemic and lockdown.

